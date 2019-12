KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An argument apparently led to shots being fired at a KCK shopping district this weekend.

Police say there was an argument at an unidentified business along Village West Parkway on Saturday night. An officer on duty stopped the argument, and as both parties were headed to their cars, someone opened fire at the other party.

No injuries were reported, although there was damage to nearby cars. There’s no word on any arrests in this case.