Art teacher transforming Northland elementary’s hallways with colorful murals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's way better than looking at some plain white walls, that's for sure.

Leaders at Maplewood Elementary decided their hallways were missing something -- like maybe a little color. Now they're getting a whole lot of it!

Art teacher Josh House said he was given permission to paint multiple murals throughout the halls to brighten things up. He's created pieces capturing school spirit, the Kansas City skyline, the Royals' World Series win and more.

But now he's making an eye-catching display with one of Kansas City's most beloved figures -- Patrick Mahomes. And the students at Maplewood are loving seeing their favorite QB come to life.

