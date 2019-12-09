Check out Paul Rudd in new ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has dropped.

Kansas City area native Paul Rudd announced earlier this year that he was cast in the new film.

The latest movie in the “Ghostbusters” franchise features actress Carrie Coon as a mom who moves her two kids to a small town in Oklahoma after she inherits a farm. The family are descendants of Egon Spangler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the original two films.

The Ecto-1 ambulance is also back. In a July teaser trailer, viewers spotted it sitting beaten up under a tarp.

Bill Murray will reportedly reprise his role in the movie.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman directs. He’s the son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is set for release on July 10, 2020.