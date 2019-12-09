Father warns of opioid abuse dangers after losing son

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — William Palmer died of a drug overdose on Nov. 25. His father, Robert Palmer, wants to open up a discussion about opioid abuse.

Will used to play soccer when he was 15. After a knee injury, he got hooked on pain killers. Robert said after his son’s death, he wants to send out three messages.

First, it’s important to have a conversation about drugs.

There are many parents out there who are dealing with a child or family member suffering from opioid abuse.

They are trying to keep it a secret because they’re either afraid to talk about it or are embarrassed by it.

Robert Palmer says it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Talk about it.

Second, he wants to remind family members to always carry Narcan.

Narcan saves the life of a person who overdosed.

HOWEVER: Just 30-45 minutes. They need to go to the hospital immediately.

Third, the drugs on the streets now are laced.