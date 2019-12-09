× Holiday Express train to roll into Kansas City’s Union Station next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is expected to be back at Union Station next week for its 19th annual run.

The train is a walk-through experience featuring a smiling tank car named Rudy — a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village — and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available for photos.

The train is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and will be at the station until Dec. 22.

The event is free to the public. Union Station says reservations are recommended but not required.

The train will be open for Union Station guests on the following days and hours:

December 18 – 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

December 19 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 20 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 21 and 22 – 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information click here.