KC Pet Project set to open new $26 million shelter at Swope Park on New Year’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New Year's Day is the long-awaited opening day for KC Pet Project's new headquarters inside Swope Park.

Also called the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, the new 54,000-square-foot animal shelter is nearly complete. The $26 million building, a public-private partnership, was approved by voters last year.

It sits near the Kansas City Zoo and Starlight Theatre, across from Lakeside Nature Center. Take a sneak peek inside via the video player above.

Along with a much larger shelter for KC Pet Project, the new building will also include a full service vet clinic, training pavilion and a pet supply store.

"It's been a very long road to get here," said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project spokesperson. "It's been totally worth it whenever people walk in here, and they're wowed by the overwhelmingly beautiful features we have here. This is just something Kansas City can be proud of."

KC Pet Project will begin moving their existing animals for adoption in a few weeks.

But first, they're hoping to find more of those pets a home for the holidays. They're holding a "Clear the Shelter" adoption event from Dec. 13-24 to help as many pets find forever homes before the big move. Adult dog and cat adoptions are just $25.

Then, beginning Jan. 1, their Raytown Road location will no longer service animals.

The shelter is planning a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Jan. 24.