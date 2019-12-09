Neighbors frustrated by squatters in east side vacant house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man on the east side says squatters have threatened to burn his home down for repeatedly reporting them to the city.

Records show there have been dozens of complaints about a vacant house near 29th Street and Askew Avenue.

A city spokesman says complaints about the house date back three years. And during that time neighbors say the situation has only gotten worse.

Rob Lakatos says trash piling up in the yard has attracted rats, and now he has problems with rodents trying to get into his home next door.

Lakatos says he spotted a squatter breaking in the home Sunday night, and when he confronted the man, he says the squatter threatened to burn his home down for calling the police.

Lakatos says when police respond, they never take action to evict squatters.

"They can’t kick the door open because it’s private property," Lakatos explained. "I can’t kick the door open to get them out because it’s private property. But the criminals can kick the doors open and change the locks and barricade themselves in the house!"

The city's neighborhood and housing services division tells FOX4 workers have boarded up the house at least half a dozen times only to find squatters return and break in again.

Inspectors say it's important for neighbors to call police as soon as they see someone on the property who doesn't belong, so cops can catch them in the act.

A city spokesman says the property owner has been cited multiple times but has never shown up for court. There is a warrant out for his arrest. Lakatos claims the owner is in prison on an unrelated charge.