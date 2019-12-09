Perfect for the holidays: 4 healthy side dishes to try for your next party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cascade potatoes

Ingredients:

3 cups Frozen cubed potatoes (thawed at room temperature for 30 minutes).

1 (15 oz) Can of Low Sodium Cream of Chicken soup

1 cup Lite sour cream

1 cup Low fat cheddar cheese

1 tsp. Sea salt

1/2 Garlic powder

2 cups Corn flakes cereal (not frosted)

1/4 cup Smart Balance buttery spread (melted).

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 7X11 (or 9X9) inch baking dish with olive oil cooking spray.

In a large bowl, add the potatoes, cream of chicken, sour cream, cheddar cheese, salt and garlic powder. Stir till well combined and evenly coated.

Pour the potatoes in the baking dish and spread out in an even layer.

Place the corn flakes in a bag and crush.

Pour the crushed corn flakes in a bowl with the melted butter. Stir to coat the flakes.

Spoon the corn flake mixture evenly over the potatoes.

Bake uncovered for 35 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.

Masala roasted green beans and mushrooms with pecan topping

Ingredients:

12 oz. Long Green Beans

8 oz. Whole Mushrooms (Halved)

2 TBSP Masala seasoning

1 TBSP 90/10 blend Oil

1.2 Tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. Fresh ground black pepper

2 TBSP Pecan pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Place Green beans and mushrooms on a large baking sheet.

In a small bowl, mix together Masala seasoning, oil and Worcestershire sauce.

Pour over vegetables.

Sprinkle salt and pepper, toss well to coat.

Spread out the vegetables placing mushrooms cut side down.

Bake for 10 minutes. Stir and bake another r10 minutes.

In a small saucepan, toast pecans over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until fragrant.

Place in a spice grinder (or crushed with a meat mallet in a Ziploc bag) and pulse until the size of breadcrumbs

Place vegetables on a platter and sprinkle with Pecans.

Sweet potato bites

Ingredients:

4 Medium sweet potatoes

2 TBSP Melted butter

1 Tsp. Maple syrup

1 Tsp. Kosher salt

1 (10 oz.) Bag gluten and sugar free marshmallows

1/2 cup Pecan halves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes with melted butter and maple syrup and arrange in an even layer. Season with salt.

Bake until tender, flipping halfway through, about 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven and switch oven to broil.

Top each sweet potato with a marshmallow and broil until puffed and golden. Immediately top each marshmallow with a pecan half and serve.

Farro Stuffing with butternut squash

Ingredients:

4 cups Unsalted chicken stock

2 cups Uncooked farro

2 Tbsp Olive oil

2 cups Diced peeled butternut squash

1 cup Chopped red onion

1 cup Thinly sliced carrot

¾ cup Thinly sliced celery

¾ cup Almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

¾ cup Chopped fresh-flat leaf parsley

1 Tbsp Fresh thyme leaves

1 Tbsp minced fresh sage

Directions:

Bring stock and farro to a boil in a large saucepan; reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until farro is al dente. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving cooking liquid.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil and swirl to coat. Add squash, onion, carrot and celery and saute 5 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup reserved cooking liquid. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir squash mixture into farro. Stir in almonds, parsley, thyme, sage, salt and pepper. Spoon into an 11x17-inch glass baking dish. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve. Stir in additional reserved cooking liquid as needed just before serving.

