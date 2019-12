× Raytown Hy-Vee sells Powerball ticket worth $50,000

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Check those lottery tickets.

The Hy-Vee in Raytown along 350-Highway sold a ticket worth $50,000 to one lucky person.

The ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. Those winning numbers were: 18-42-53-62-66 PB:25.

According to their website, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.