The final full moon of the year and the decade occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

CLEVELAND — Make sure to keep an eye on the sky just after midnight Thursday.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the final full moon of the year — and the decade — will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

It’s often referred as the “Cold Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.”

“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” experts explained.

The last full moon of the year is traditionally associated with the bleakness of winter starting in December. Winter officially begins a week later at the solstice on Dec. 21.

The final full moon also usually brings colder temperatures and more hours of darkness with it, which makes the name “Long Night’s Moon” appropriate.