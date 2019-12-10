× 1 dead in crash on I-35 in Merriam, use alternate route

MERRIAM, Kan. — One person is dead after a crash on I-35 heading north near 67th Street, police say.

Johnson County dispatch confirmed the person’s death to FOX4. It’s unclear how the crash happened or if there are any other injuries.

Police are rerouting traffic to exit onto 75th Street or 87th Street. People using I-35 can expect backups as far as 87th Street, according to traffic cameras.

Northbound I-35 is currently closed at 67th ST due to an accident. Please avoid the area. An alternate route would be exiting onto 75th ST or 87th ST — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) December 10, 2019