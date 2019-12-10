Crime Files: Derryle Humbird [Podcast]

Derryle Humbird was a 53-year-old man who spent most of his time working and hanging out with his daughter, granddaughter and friends.

Two of his closest friends, Amanda and Sean McDonald, said they had tentative plans to see him. He worked six days out of the week, but they usually got together on his one day off if he wasn’t with family.

On that day, police found him on his couch, the place he normally went to unwind after work, with his head smashed in. They say someone used a brick or a cinder block to do it.

Despite two tips, police are left with very little to go on, and Amanda and Sean are left in the dark to wonder who might have killed their best friend.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

