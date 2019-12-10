Crime Files: KC Gillespie [Podcast]

What looked at first like a simple car crash at an apartment complex ended up as homicide investigation when police found that the driver had been shot.

20-year-old KC Gillespie was found dead a in a white SUV that was smashed up against a tree on March 11, 2018.

His mom, Michelle, said she had no idea why he was in the area.

Despite eight tips to police since the investigation started, detectives and the family are no closer to solving the murder of 20-year-old KC Gillespie.

“I wouldn’t ever want another mother or parent to go through the pain,” Michelle Gillespie said.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.