× Former KC resident charged in 5 rapes in New Orleans now charged in 3 local sex assaults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City resident linked to at least five rapes in New Orleans is now facing multiple charges in Jackson County for three sexual assaults in 2004.

Daniel Meridy has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of armed criminal action, four counts of forcible rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

The 35-year-old lived in Kansas City from 2002 to 2015 before returning to his native New Orleans, WGNO reports.

Court records say the KC sexual assaults happened in the areas of 38th and Troost, Armour and Troost and the 3900 block of Flora. Court documents providing further details on the assaults have not been released.

In 2007, the prosecutor’s office filed a case for the three assaults with a suspect named “John Doe.” Investigators were only able to identify the suspect through a DNA profile but didn’t have a name.

But when Meridy was taken into custody in New Orleans last year, prosecutors say his DNA matched that DNA profile for the local cases.

In New Orleans, prosecutors charged him with five counts of aggravated rape and five counts of aggravated kidnapping earlier this year. The alleged rapes occurred between June 2015 and October 2018, according to WGNO.

Meridy remains in custody in New Orleans. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said they will now determine the next steps on the cases in each jurisdiction.