× Independence police searching for woman reported missing nearly a week ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Carmen Hodges was reported missing on Dec. 4. She was last seen in the area of 24 Highway and River Boulevard, according to Independence police.

Hodges is 52 years old and is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is known to frequent McCoy Park and the 24 Highway Corridor.

Anyone who sees Hodges or who has information that could help police is asked to call the department at 816-836-3600 or 816-325-7300.