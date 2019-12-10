× KCK school bus hit in drive-by shooting while at least 2 people were on board

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are looking for the shooters involved in a drive-by where a bullet struck a J.C. Harmon High School bus while two people were on board.

The shooting happened at 2:07 p.m, Kansas City Kansas Police Department’s public information officer Jonathon Westbrook said.

J.C. Harmon High School Principal Geoffery Markos said in a statement that a teacher and a student were on board at the time of the shooting, but neither of them were injured. This was confirmed by a separate contact with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

At this time, it’s unclear if a driver was also on the bus.

Police said the school bus was on school property when it was struck. The shot came from off of the property.

No arrests have been made at this time.