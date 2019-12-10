Metro man donates nearly $1,700 in grocery store shopping spree prize to Ray-Pec food program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Cosentino's partners with metro school districts to raffle off tickets for a chance to win an unlimited shopping spree in their stores.

One metro man won the grand prize, but decided to give it all away.

When Joshua Wilson won a shopping spree at Cosentino's Price Chopper in Raymore, he already had a plan to donate his prize.

"I realize I don't need anything. I chose this organization because it was part of the Ray-Pec foundation, caring about nutrition," Wilson said.

Wilson had five minutes to grab whatever he wanted inside the store. He got nearly $1,700 worth of groceries, all of it going to the Ray-Pec Public School Foundation's 'CAN' program. The organization gives kids in the school district food to take home after school.

"Everybody was wanting to know why I didn't get the most expensive things. Meat, you can't really send home in a kid's backpack," Wilson said.

The school district said the organization relies on donations to replenish their food pantry supply. They said Wilson checked to see which items the pantry needed most before going on his shopping spree.

This is the fifth year Cosentino's has held this 'Grocery Grab' at its stores. The store's director told FOX4 that he has seen winners donate their prize before, but nothing's amounted to this.

"It's a wonderful feeling. It does the heart good to see someone giving back like that," director Ray Tidwell said. "It's what the season's all about."

Wilson said he was inspired to do this good deed by a service club organization of which he's a member.

"At the time I didn't really think much about it, but it has been absolutely amazing. I have been getting people telling me thank you and recognition and appreciation ever since then," Wilson said. "It's true, it's better to give than receive."