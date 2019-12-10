One person dead following crash along SB I-435 north of Gregory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash at I-435 and Gregory Tuesday.

The crash happened before 12:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-435 just north of Gregory.

According to MoDOT, the crash involved two vehicles. The cause is still under investigation.

Southbound I-435 is down to one lane just south of Blue Parkway while officials are on the scene.

