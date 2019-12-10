One person killed in 7-vehicle pileup involving semi that shut down I-35 for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- One person is dead Tuesday after a 7-vehicle crash that turned northbound Interstate 35 into a parking lot for hours.

The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m., and the traffic turmoil led right up to rush hour. Just before 5 p.m., northbound I-35 reopened.

A chain reaction of sorts was at the heart of this crash. A semitrailer broke down when its tire came off its rim. The truck pulled over to the left shoulder, and that's when seven cars ran into it from behind.

"A white van struck the rear of that semi and caused a multi-vehicle crash," Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Brashears said.

Brashears said the semi was too large to allow cars in the left lane to pass, and some of the trailer wasn't completely off the right-of-way.

"His vehicle was all the way over that he could, but it's a big vehicle, so he was just partially still in that left lane," she said.

Police haven't released the name of the driver who was killed. Officials said two people were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

In the meantime, traffic on I-35 was backed up for miles. Drivers who got tied up in the fray tried frontage roads, but they crowded up quickly, too.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the investigation is still ongoing.