Thunderbirds, Blue Angels coming to Kansas City for air shows in 2020, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the next two years, the Kansas City Air Show has some high-flying headliners.

In 2020, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team will wow visitors at the New Century Air Center in Johnson County. The show is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6.

It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have been in the Kansas City area since 2008.

The 2020 Kansas City Air Show also marks the first time in years that the annual event won’t be held at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Moving forward, the air show will now alternate between the air center and the downtown airport every other year.

In 2021, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team will come to Kansas City once again. They’re scheduled for the 2021 Air Show on July 3-4 at the downtown airport.

“It is quite an honor for an air show to be selected by the Thunderbirds or Blues, and the competition by shows for their limited dates is fierce,” Kerry Floyd, president of the KC Air Show, said in a news release. “As a reconstituted, basically new show, we are incredibly grateful that the jet teams want to come to us.”

Tickets for the 2020 Kansas City Air Show went on sale Tuesday. You can buy tickets here.

All active-duty military get in free with their ID, and veterans with their ID receive a discounted price at the gate. General admission tickets for kids are discounted, and kids ages 5 and under are free.