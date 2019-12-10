Woman pays it forward to RideKC driver who saved her life during ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On one of her routes, a RideKC driver went above and beyond her call of duty and saved a passenger's life.

Ivory Young-Gibson was riding on Wynita's bus when she had an asthma attack.

"She pulled the bus over, called 911," Young-Gibson said. "I was actually in an asthma attack and couldn`t breathe or anything, but she saved my life."

Young-Gibson said to thank Wynita, she nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

"Had she not been thoughtful, had she not been with quick thinking, what would`ve happened --I probably would`ve died," Young-Gibson said.

FOX4 followed her to surprise Wynita at one of her bus stops with the award.

See the surprise that moved her to tears

