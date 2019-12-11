16-year-old girl killed in two-vehicle rollover crash on 24 Highway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lexington.

Four other Lexington teens and an adult man were also injured in the crash on 24 Highway near 24th Street, not far from Lexington High School.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, the deadly crash happened at 3 p.m. Wednesday when a 2003 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old boy failed to yield and pulled out in front of a 2010 Ford.

Both vehicles flipped but landed on their wheels. Including the teen driver, there were five teens in total riding the Jeep, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old.

Three of the teens, including the 16-year-old who died, were thrown from the vehicle. The teen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The girl’s name has not been released.

The other two teens thrown from the Jeep suffered serious injuries. The other two passengers suffered minor injuries. All of the teens were taken to local hospitals. The 33-year-old driver of the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

Three of the teens and the 33-year-old were not wearing their seat belts, according to the crash report.