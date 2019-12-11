‘Best Christmas ad of the year’: Hardware commercial is touching hearts across the world

RHAYADER, Wales — A Christmas ad created for a hardware store in Wales has captured the attention of people from around the world, KDVR first reported.

Hafod Hardware in Rhayader posted the ad online on Dec. 1. Since then, it has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The ad was produced for around $130, which Hafod Hardware was mostly to get the singer time in a studio.

The ad features 2-year-old Arthur Lewis Jones. It shows him waking up in the morning, getting ready and going to work at the Hafod Hardware shop. It even shows Arthur wrapping a present for a customer.

The video ends with the 2-year-old all grown up leaving the store. “Be a kid this Christmas” appears on the screen.

Many are calling this the best Christmas ad of the year on social media.

Here it is, the Hafod Hardware Christmas Advert 2019 #BeAKidThisChristmas pic.twitter.com/ThoZPKYuyt — Hafod Hardware (@HafodHardware) December 2, 2019

Oh my heart, that's perfection – what a marvellous wee boy🤩 When he wraps the coffee press! Well done everyone💚 — Cáit O'Riordan (@rockyoriordan) December 4, 2019