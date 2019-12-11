× Chipotle is giving away 500 free burritos every day for the holidays. All it takes is a text

Burritos are great. Free burritos are even better.

That’s what Chipotle is promising with it’s Holiday Extravaganza campaign.

However, it’s not as easy as dressing up in a costume and getting a discount off your normal order. This time, you’ll need a phone and an Instagram account.

Customers wanting a free entree will need to keep a close eye on the company’s Instagram, Chipotle’s website states. Once a day, the company will publish a post with a code on their normal feed. Those who see the post can text the code to 888-222. The first 500 people to text in the right code will get free food.

Here’s the kicker: The post will be deleted every day after the 500 limit has been reached, so you have to watch like a hawk.

The company’s website states the campaign started on Dec. 9 and will run through Dec. 14.