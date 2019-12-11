Chipotle is giving away 500 free burritos every day for the holidays. All it takes is a text
Burritos are great. Free burritos are even better.
That’s what Chipotle is promising with it’s Holiday Extravaganza campaign.
However, it’s not as easy as dressing up in a costume and getting a discount off your normal order. This time, you’ll need a phone and an Instagram account.
Customers wanting a free entree will need to keep a close eye on the company’s Instagram, Chipotle’s website states. Once a day, the company will publish a post with a code on their normal feed. Those who see the post can text the code to 888-222. The first 500 people to text in the right code will get free food.
Here’s the kicker: The post will be deleted every day after the 500 limit has been reached, so you have to watch like a hawk.
The company’s website states the campaign started on Dec. 9 and will run through Dec. 14.
View this post on Instagram
Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.