× Dive team recovers man’s body from Lake of the Ozarks after canoe overturns

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol divers recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday afternoon.

While troopers did not release the man’s identity, they did tweet that they found his body around 1:10 p.m. in 17 feet of water.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday someone alerted state troopers of an overturned canoe near the 19 mile marker.

An adult man was able to swim to safety and alert officials that one man was still missing.

#LakeOfTheOzarks – At 3:30 pm yesterday, we responded to a report of an overturned canoe near the 19 mile-mark. An adult male was able to swim to safety & one adult male is still missing. Initial searches were unsuccessful. MSHP Dive Team to begin operations at 10am this morn. pic.twitter.com/DA48ofCOcA — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 11, 2019