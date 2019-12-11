‘I’ll be glad when it’s over’: KC mom who lost son in shooting shares grief during holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one, the holidays can be especially painful.

While the time is filled with beautiful sights of the season, in the midst of it all, for some, it can be agonizing.

“Christmas will never have the same meaning. I'll be glad when it’s over," Cameron Allen said.

The Kansas City mother said she's now robbed of Christmas memories with her son.

“It still feels like a dream, a bad nightmare, just unbelievable," she said. "I have a hole in my heart that feels like my heart is just bleeding out. We are not supposed to bury our kids."

She’s now dealing with the irreplaceable loss of life the best way she can, along with so many this holiday season who are thinking of children, fathers, mothers and friends who are no longer here.

“It’s definitely going to be one of those times when people are talking about how much they miss the person, and it’s really important for those to not say things like, 'It’s time to move on,'" said Lisa Farmer, director of grief programs at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. "But share with them some of those memories. Help them memorialize the person they are missing. Help them feel connected to that person."

Farmer said it’s about understanding a hurt that doesn’t disappear with the season.

“For really recent grievers, they are just trying to function, trying to get up, get dressed, go to work, or school, or whatever it is they have to do, and that’s really all you can expect of people," Farmer said.

She said it takes time to heal and understanding to relate.

“Happiness is a dream for me now. It used to be a reality; now it’s something I dream I can have, my happiness back," Allen said.

If you are dealing with grief, councilors recommend you reach out to people to talk.

You can reach out to Solace House at 913-341-0318. They also can be found here.