Joe’s Weather World: All sorts of snow complications starting Saturday (WED-12/11)

Hey tonight is a full moon…it occurs here in the central time zone at 11:12 PM…on this date…12/11. That I’m told is a palindrome. It’s a “cold” moon for December too.

Onwards to the weather…and there is a lot to talk about…although not really for the next couple of days…we’re going to warm up pretty nicely it appears with 50s on the way for the area tomorrow and Friday. It will come to an end early Saturday on a day where colder air will spill into the area…and there may be snow with this transition in the morning as well..potentially IF there is a syncing of certain features…a nuisance type snow situation.

Then there is still the Sunday>Monday situation which is even more complicated. It does appear as if snow is becoming a bit more likely BUT timing it out and how much may fall and when the “worst” could be are a few of the many questions that remain unanswered and the data today won’t be helpful in this regard too much I don’t think.

So let’s enjoy a couple of warmer days…again.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant by mid December standards…highs in the mid 40s..warmer south and chillier north.

Tonight: Fair skies and not as cool as this morning with lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Milder with variable clouds…highs in the lower 50s

Friday: Milder again with partly cloudy skies…highs approach 55°

Discussion:

There are some tough snow forecasts ahead…at least from several days away. I have worries about Saturday morning…then later Sunday into Monday morning.

Right now the Sunday>Monday thing is still the main ticket I think…the Saturday scenario is reliant on a few things happening all together…and that will be a tough balancing act.

A seasonably strong cold front has to move into the area…this is likely. This will shove the warmth of Thursday and Friday farther south of the area and replace it with colder air. A decently strong disturbance needs to come in and through the area after the front moves through…and this is the trick to getting some better bands of snow to develop. This is the harder aspect because while I think there will be a disturbance come through…it it flies by before the front then we won’t get much at all. IF it comes in right behind the front…then the potential of “snowbursts” may increase for at least some areas of western MO and eastern KS. IF that were to happen…the snow would initially melt…then potentially freeze up on the bridges and overpasses especially IF we get cold enough…like mid>upper 20s cold. That could lead to issues quickly developing in the snowburst areas…again this relies on a lot of syncing of things in the weather world…a world where “syncing” usually doesn’t happen many times.

Next on the agenda is the late weekend scenario.

This is more likely of the 2 situations What we get may be more impactful This is going to rely on cold air being present which I think is likely There needs to be a strong enough wave(s) coming from the Rockies through the Plains moving in the right trajectory. The focus of the snow would have to be along the I-70 corridor…moving west to east essentially. So placement of this is important but that is still unknown at this point. IF the wave is farther north…this may not work out as well or much farther south. Model data that I showed last night…looking at the EURO….American and Canadian models AND ALL the ensembles…over 90 models outputs yesterday had 53% of that showing at least 2″ of snow by later Monday Today’s early morning data had 57 out of about 92 model outputs showing at least 2″ of snow by later Monday…this is 62% of the output so the trend is increasing in the model data in terms of confidence.

When this all starts on Sunday is a question The GFS at 18Z yesterday (noon run) had this look for Sunday through 6PM…

Then last night it had a decent accumulating snow…several inches during the day on Sunday impacting the football game…and today’s GFS is doing the same thing it appears…bring snow in during the morning on Sunday actually…this would be a rough tailgate/commute to the game IF it’s right.

Then the EURO data had really everything south of the area on Sunday…like I-44 south…then brought the NW side up towards us on Monday.

The Canadian had snow here later Sunday afternoon and in the end was a decent snowstorm locally with high impacts to the commute on Monday morning.

The new GFS from this morning is also a decent+ snowstorm…plowable type snow by the time things wind down with two waves of snow…one through Sunday afternoon and a lull with another into later Sunday night into Monday.

The 1st wave of snow on Sunday is associated with a mid level wave that sends moist air over the colder surface air. How that wave holds together as it moves out of the Rockies is important because IF it’s weaker then there would be all sorts of residual dry air ahead of it to chew on the snow coming towards us…the GFS says it’s strong enough to overcome the dry air in front of it. The EURO data weakens that lead wave on Sunday…and the dry air in front of the system is enough to prevent issues on Sunday for most of the day.

The GFS does have a very respectable wave on Monday though through the morning and that would be a bigger ticket item with accumulating snows locally. That could be more of a true snowstorm setup IF it sets up. The EURO also has a very respectable wave coming through the region as well.

I won’t get into maps today…perhaps tomorrow or Friday. I’m off tomorrow through next Wednesday so I’ll be watching this one from home and blogging about it.

Our feature photo comes from Jessica Snyder…

Joe