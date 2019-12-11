KCK police say 19-year-old man’s death being investigated as a homicide

Posted 2:50 pm, December 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say a death investigation earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home near 22nd Street and Franklin Avenue, just south of Parallel Parkway. There they found a man deceased inside.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Angelo M. Ramirez, of KCK.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

