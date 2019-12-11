FOX4 Forecast: Warming trend begins!

We're off to a cold start this morning with a warmer afternoon on tap! Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 40s for highs, continuing to increase into the end of the work week. Then changes arrive this weekend as we track chances for wintry precipitation. The latest timeline in the updated Long Ranger here!

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

