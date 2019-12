KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecum Auction Inc. sold about $9 million in collector cars in Kansas City from Dec. 5-7.

The sales total is up from about $8.7 million during the company’s auction in Kansas City last year.

This year’s auction presented about 700 vehicles, selling 410 of them for a sell-through rate of 70%.

