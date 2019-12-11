Missouri man catches two record-breaking fish on the Osage River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A mid-Missouri man can now add two more whoppers to his slew of record-breaking fish. They just might not be the river monsters you’d expect.

Bryant Rackers of Bonnots Mill, a small town just east of Jefferson City, broke the record for both white perch and sauger in November this year, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

That’s mostly because those fish have never been caught and recorded the way Rackers did it in Missouri until now.

More specifically, Rackers caught and recorded the first ever white perch in a Missouri river. It weighed a whopping 10 ounces.

“When I reeled it in, I thought it was a white bass. I looked at it and said, ‘Wait, it’s not a white bass or a hybrid striper. I think it’s a white perch!'” Rackers said. “So, I checked the record and said, ‘Well, heck, it’s open!’”

With the sauger, he caught it using “alternative methods,” which was the first time a sauger was recorded with this type of catch. The MDC uses that phrase to encompass throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

“I don’t anticipate holding this record for very long because it’s not that big of a fish,” Rackers said.

He told the MDC he had been targeting sauger for about three years.

Rackers also holds two other state records. He tied the record for skipjack herring Oct. 27. He’s also the current record holder under “alternative methods” for a blue sucker snagged in 2018.