Police find body in barrel near 18th Street and K-5, homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

The scene is near 18th Street and K-5, which is close to Memorial Park Cemetery Sunset.

According to officials on the scene, someone driving by noticed a foot sticking out of a barrel on the side of the road, and pulled over. That person then called police.

While it is still early in the investigation, police said it appears someone tried to burn the barrel.