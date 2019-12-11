Woman posing as psychic accused of stealing $100K, promised to ‘bless’ cash

SACRAMENTO — A woman who claims she is a psychic is wanted on grand theft charges after authorities said she took about $100,000 from people under false pretenses.

Authorities say Perlita Afancio-Balles, 29, represented herself as a psychic to gain the trust of her alleged victims, KOVR reported.

After gaining their trust, Afancio-Balles is accused of promising to “bless” any money given to her by doubling the amount. She then allegedly told the victims to drop off the money, then return several days later.

However, when they came back for their money, Afancio-Balles cleaned out her place and was gone.

About $100,000 was taken, authorities say. A felony warrant for grand theft has been issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

Anyone who sees Afancio-Balles or knows where she might be is asked to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.