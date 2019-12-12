Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bo Lings’ long life noodle soup

(serves 4)

Ingredients:

12 oz. dry rice noodles

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

16 large shrimp, peeled

12 oz. chicken breast, sliced

4 large eggs

3 quarts chicken broth

2 stalks green onion, chopped

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup spinach

4 stalks baby bok choy, chopped

4 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame seed oil

Directions:

Soak rice noodles in cold water for 30 minutes. Boil 3 quarts water and cook rice noodles for 1 ½ minutes. Remove and split noodles into four large bowl.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook eggs to taste - sunny side up, over easy, over hard or scrambled. Remove eggs and add remaining tablespoon of oil to pan. Cook chicken breast with shrimp and place on top of noodles in each bowl when finished.

Bring chicken broth to a boil and add sliced mushrooms, spinach and bok choy. Once cooked, place on top of noodles, next to chicken and shrimp.

Add soy sauce and sesame seed oil to the bowls then ladle chicken broth on top of ingredients. Top with egg and sprinkle with green onions.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.