Easy holiday recipe: Box mix cookies

Box mix cookies

Ingredients:

1 box cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

As desired:

3/4 cup sprinkles divided use whatever you like!!

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.

In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix (of your choice) eggs and oil until smooth.

Stir in 1/4 cup of the sprinkles, chips, nuts, or whatever you desire!

Roll the dough into tablespoon sized balls.

Pour the remaining 1/2 cup of your chosen addition (or disregard this step) onto a plate.

Roll the balls of dough around in the sprinkles to coat.

Place the balls of dough 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cookies are set and lightly browned. Cool, then remove from the baking sheet and repeat the baking process with the remaining dough.

Serve immediately, or store in an air tight container for up to 3 days.

