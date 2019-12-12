Firehouse subs offering free subs Thursday to anyone named Carlos, Christopher or Amanda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If your name is Carlos, Christopher or Amanda, Firehouse subs wants to give you a free sub Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to their website, participants must make a purchase to receive their free sub.

“Just a small way we are thanking our guests…by name,” the company said.

You must show your photo ID at any US Firehouse Subs location to qualify for the deal. This is not valid on online or delivery orders.

According to a Firehouse Subs’ Facebook post, they will list new names on Friday, Dec. 13.