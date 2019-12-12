Georgia 17-year old saves her dad’s life after learning CPR just weeks before

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is thanking his daughter for saving his life with a skill she recently learned in high school.

Sydney Schwebel has learned from experience.

“No matter your age, I think you should learn. You can never be too young or old really to learn,” the 17-year old said.

She was certified in CPR at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

“There are not words that can describe how proud I am of that child,” her dad Eric Schwebel said.

He ought to be. A few weeks later, Sydney saved his life.

“I was scared I was going to lose him,” Sydney said. “But like I tried to stay calm as I could. I think anybody in that situation would panic a little bit, but I tried not to!”

Eric had lost consciousness and wasn’t breathing, but after calling 911, Sydney put her training to work.

“My first thought when I heard it was, ‘I don’t know if I would have been able to do that,'” the school’s CPR instructor Catherine Huskey said.

Everyone in the building is very proud of this high school junior.

“To see and hear this story about Sydney reminds me how wonderful it is to work with young people,” Principal Jennifer Martin.

Her dad spent some time in the hospital but is now just fine — thanks to his own daughter and the training she put to use.

“You’ll never know when you need it,” Sydney said. “I never thought I’d use it. I never thought it’d be my own family member. But I’m thankful I knew how to do it.”