Hillary Clinton takes the lead in Democratic presidential poll for 2020. She’s not running

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Hillary Clinton has surged in public popularity, taking the lead in the most recently published Harvard-Harris poll, beating out many popular contenders. The problem is she hasn't announced her candidacy.

Clinton scored 21 percent of the vote among Democratic voters in the most recent Harvard-Harris poll, which is released monthly. Right behind Clinton was Joe Biden with 20 percent, followed by Bernie Sanders (12 percent) and Elizabeth Warren (9 percent).

The sample was taken on the premise of if Clinton, John Kerry and Michael Bloomberg decided to join the race. Kerry actually tied current candidate Pete Buttigieg with 5 percent. Bloomberg scored 4 percent.

However, a question asking both Democratic and Republican voters showed Biden coming out on top with 12 percent of the vote, followed by Clinton with 11 percent. Bloomberg, in this question, scored 5 percent.

Bloomberg launched his Democratic presidential bid on November 24, just before the polling sample was taken. Paul Wrabec, the chair of the Jackson County branch of Missouri Democrats, said Bloomberg was later than he should have been, but he's got an advantage that others don't have.

"He's got a blank check," Wrabec said, alluding to the large amount of commercials Bloomberg launched his campaign with.

In response to Clinton's strong polling, he said she's running late if she wants to enter the race, but there's still a possibility.

"She's got a group of supporters out there, and they're still there," Wrabec said.

He said, although he isn't endorsing anyone, he thinks Biden will end up winning the Democratic primary.

In a question asking only Democratic voters about the current contenders, Biden came out well above the others at 29 percent. Sanders came trailing in second place at 16 percent, and Warren followed with 13 percent.

The poll was taken from November 27-29 among 1,859 registered voters.