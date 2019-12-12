‘I’ll be rooting for the Broncos’: Drew Lock’s family proud to see QB coming to Arrowhead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Sunday is a homecoming game for Denver quarterback Drew lock who played at Lee's Summit and Mizzou.

But of course, playing for the Chiefs was out of the question because Kansas City has the MVP -- Patrick Mahomes. So Lock and his family must drop their strong KC allegiance this weekend when the 23-year-old plays for the rival Broncos.

But make no mistake, Lock has many fond memories of Kansas City and its fandom.

"I'd say I was pretty passionate," he said. "Favorite Chief of all time, probably Dante Hall."

Now this passionate Chiefs fan turned Denver QB has turned his family and friends into Broncos fans.

"We're looking at probably 50 family and friends and few more show up at the end," his dad Andy Lock said.

"My mom has handled the tickets from the beginning, so that I can kind of avoid that whole hassle," Drew said.

It might sound like a lot for Andy and Laura Lock, but seeing their son play in Arrowhead, surrounded by friends and family, makes it worth it.

"Normally the parents of the Broncos kinda sit up a little higher, but we're like this is one of those times we kind of need to buck up and buy some decent tickets," Andy said.

After his hot start, Drew's made this Sunday's game with the Chiefs much more interesting.

He got a win in his first game against the Chargers on Dec. 1.

"I was a little nervous about it, but he was calm, went out and executed," his dad said.

And then he put a beat down on Houston.

Last weekend, Drew became the first NFL rookie to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start when he led the Broncos to a 38-27 win over the Texans.

"I've been very impressed because nothing surprises me that Drew does, but I didn't necessarily expect it," Andy said.

And now he's 2-0 heading into Arrowhead, where he was 1-0 in college after beating BYU his freshman year at Mizzou.

This time, the much more mature Lock and his family have to drop the red and gold for orange and blue.

"I understand how deep the red and gold goes in this city," Andy said. "I respect it. I understand it. I hope they root for Drew as well and that he'll do well. But I understand rooting for the Chiefs to win. I'm OK with that -- just understand that I'll be rooting for the Broncos to win."

Drew's hoping a few other people at Arrowhead cheer for the Broncos, too.

"It's going to be different," Drew said. "I hope if they walk in there with a Broncos jersey, it's going to be a 3 on it and they only cheer for the Broncos because I would appreciate that a lot."

His dad said he appreciates all the kind words this week and how people have dealt with it. He said he doesn't think it would be like this in every city.

He's proud to be from Kansas City, but on Sunday, he'll be a proud dad.