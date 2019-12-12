× KC man charged for killing one, injuring two others in June shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man for the killing of Brent Barnes and injuring two others in a shooting in June.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday that 27-year-old Daniel W. Bean faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to 84th and Paseo on June 21, 2019, after multiple shooting victims were reported at Research Medical Center.

Witnesses reported that a man had walked up to a vehicle near 84th and Paseo and fired multiple shots, killing Barnes and injuring two others.

Video surveillance showed that a man in a red baseball cap, a white t-shirt and red and black sweatpants displayed a dark handgun with what appeared to be an extended magazine. The suspect began shooting into the victims’ vehicle as it turned northbound onto Paseo at 84th.

The next day detectives were alerted to clothing found in the area that appeared to be the same clothing worn by the suspect in the surveillance video. DNA from Bean was matched to the clothing and cap.

Prosecutors say charging documents recently became public after being sealed by a judge’s order earlier due to Bean not being in custody.