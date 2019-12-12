KCPD asking for help in locating 51-year-old woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police say Quoveen L. Jackson walked away from the Swope Parkway Health facility at 3 p.m. She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 250 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark colored sweatpants.

Quoveen is diagnosed with dementia and is diabetic, requiring daily medication, according to police.

Police say if located, call 911 immediately or contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section with any information at 816-234-5136.