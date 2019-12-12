Rockhurst taps Blue Springs coach Kelly Donohoe to replace retiring Tony Severino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a changing of the guard of with Rockhurst High School football, where one of the winningest coaches in the region will replace a retiring legend.

Rockhurst is hiring Kelly Donohoe to be the new head football coach, replacing the retiring Tony Severino. Donohoe had a successful run as the head coach at Blue Springs High School, where he won 191 games in 20 seasons, and four state championships. He’s also a former Kansas Jayhawks quarterback.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Rockhurst. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the Blue Springs School District for what they have done for me and my family over all these years,” Donohoe said in a news release.

Both Severino and Donhoe are inductees in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

