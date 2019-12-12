× Walmart chooses Topeka for $200M distribution center, bringing 300 jobs to area

TOPEKA, Kan. — Walmart will build a $200 million distribution center in Topeka, bringing 300 jobs over the next five years to the Kansas capital, the company announced Wednesday.

The company announced the plans at a meeting with the city’s Joint Economic Development Organization, which voted 7-0 to provide up to $1.87 million in cash incentives to Walmart, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. The incentives will be funded by revenue from the countywide half-cent sales tax.

Topeka’s central location in the U.S. was a key factor in the company’s decision, said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly described Wednesday’s announcement as “welcome news” and “just the latest example of a global company choosing to invest in Kansas.”

The distribution center will be Walmart’s largest in Kansas, encompassing more than 1.8 million square feet. The company already has distribution centers in Ottawa, Edgerton and Kansas City, Kansas.

Walmart currently employs more than 20,000 people at its three distribution centers and more than 80 retail locations in Kansas.

A timeline for hiring the new employees or opening the new center hasn’t been set.