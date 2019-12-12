Woman shot and killed in Pendleton Heights neighborhood, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in Kansas City’s Pendleton Heights neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available. The case is under investigation.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.