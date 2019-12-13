After chase through Jackson County, Grain Valley cops shoot woman who rammed, assaulted driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri Highway Patrol says that a Grain Valley officer shot a woman suspected of aggravated assault on Friday afternoon in unincorporated Jackson County. The shooting happened at the end of a chase, highway patrol says the woman had a 2-year-old in the backseat of her car.

Before the shooting, there was a possible road rage incident near Main and Jefferson streets in Grain Valley at about 2 p.m., where the woman allegedly rammed a car and physically assaulted another driver. The suspect drove away from the scene a witness gave chase.

“Grain Valley police were able to observe the correct suspect vehicle and tried to initiate the correct suspect vehicle, and tried to initiate a traffic stop with everything activated, lights and sirens. That vehicle did not stop and traveled South out of town on Route BB," Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said.

She’d leave the main road in a chase that never topped 55 mph and then wind through Tarsney Lake and its one-way bridges before finally coming to a stop in the driveway of what neighbors identified as her mother’s home on Green Forest Way.

“At which time the suspect, a white female 30 years of age, exited the vehicle with a handgun. At that time shots were fired," Sgt. Bell said.

The suspect was the only person hit. She was taken to a hospital, and MSHP said late on Friday night that she was out of surgery and in intensive care. The 2-year-old wasn't physically hurt and is in the care of family.

MSHP will handle the shooting investigation at the request of the Grain Valley Police Chief. Grain Valley Police are investigating the initial scene at the intersection off I-70 between Casey's and Price Chopper to see if it was a case of road rage, or if the suspect knew the victim.

Grain Valley Police initially referred all questions to state troopers and couldn't be reached later for comment.