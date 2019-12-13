Belton parents take to social media with care campaign following death of teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A group of people in Belton has launched a new campaign in an effort to save their children. The whole town is feeling the loss of teenager who took his own life on Monday.

The parents said it’s about meeting their children where they are. Shay Jefferson said Belton has lost five teenagers in the last 15 months. A couple of those deaths, including one just this week, has been at the child’s own hand.

“Suicide, it’s just running rampant right now with our young people,” Jefferson said.

It’s why she and several other parents got together to brainstorm.

“By the time it was over, it was so many people saying, 'here’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to meet children where they are,'” she said.

That’s how they decided to take the cause to social media with the #WeCareChallenge. While content on social media can spread quickly, it can also be shallow, which is why these adults are making this very real, tangible, and personal.

“We’re saying, ‘This is my face. I want you to see my face. If you see me anywhere: whether it’s the Price Chopper or walking down the street or you see me at the park, I need you to know you’re looking in the face of someone who cares about you,’” Jefferson said.

“Whether you need to talk, whether you need someone to walk with you, whether you are hungry, whether you are cold: whatever it is, we are here and we care.”

If you are struggling with depression, know that You Matter, and there are numerous resources to get the help you need. Click on this link for more information.