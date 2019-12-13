‘Can’t touch this’: The ladies take over the FOX4 Morning Show and show off their dance moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The guys had Friday off of the FOX4 Morning Show, so it was up to the ladies to keep things running smoothly.

They almost made it through the full six hours being what Mark Alford likes to call serious news people, but then MC Hammer came on, and they lost their composure.

Abby Eden couldn't help herself and decided to bust a move. Then Kerri Stowell, Michelle Bogowith, baby Bogowith and Kim Byrnes joined in.

If you missed the end of the show or just need a good laugh, watch the hilarious video.