Family desperate for answers after mother of 4 gunned down in Kansas City’s Pendleton Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As police continue to search for a suspect in a Thursday night deadly shooting, neighbors and family are seeking answers after a mother was shot to death. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood along Highland Avenue. This was Kansas City's 140th murder in 2019. "I was scared to even open my door and look out on my porch," neighbor Alicia Moorman said. Moorman says she hit the floor and crawled into the hall of her apartment after hearing six clear gunshots Thursday night. "Why not just walk away from something like that? You ain't got to kill nobody," she said. "She got family, you know."

In fact, police said 32-year-old Candace Craig was gunned down just feet from her sister's home. Candace leaves behind four children and nine siblings. Her sister, Janelle, said Candace was goofy with a contagious laugh and was loved by many.

"We don't know who would've wanted Candace dead. What motives there were. She was a lovely person. So passionate and just a great mother," Janelle Edwards said.

Moorman told FOX4 she lost her own sister to violence a few years back. She said she feels helpless to what she calls an ongoing crisis and feels the fear and heartache each deadly gunshot leaves behind.

"I share that pain, you know. I just prayed and cried all night because that was part of me that [it] happened to because she was my culture," Moorman said.

And while there are no quick answers to turn the tide of violence, she said she hopes her neighbors will think about finding peaceful ways to resolve their issues.

"This didn't solve anything. It just made everything worse. It made a whole community hurt," Moorman said.

Candace's family is hoping someone with answers about what happened here will now come forward.

"It's not okay to be quiet within your community when so much goes wrong then turn around and say, 'It's so dangerous here. Why aren't the cops doing anything?' You can't do that if you won't speak up for the people within your own community," Edwards said.

So far, police have not made an arrests or released a suspect description. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward by calling (816) 474-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.