Grain Valley officer involved in shooting near Lake Lotawana

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that a Grain Valley officer shot someone on Friday afternoon near Lake Lotawana.

The highway patrol didn’t give a specific block or location, but did confirm the shooting, though they haven’t released the extent of injuries for the person shot.

A tweet from Troop A says that before the shooting, there was an aggravated assault near Main and Jefferson streets in Grain Valley at about 2 p.m. The suspect drove away from the scene and an officer and witness gave chase. The chase went down Route BB to a house in unincorporated Jackson County where the suspect got out of the car with a handgun.

Shots were fired and the suspect was the only person hit, but their condition is still unknown.

