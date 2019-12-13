× ‘Impractical Jokers’ comedy troup tour coming to Sprint Center in July 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The comedians behind the popular show, “Impractical Jokers,” are coming to the Sprint Center on July 18, 2020, according to the Sprint Center’s website.

The Tenderloins, the comedy group that created and stars in the show, will be bringing their “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” to KC, the seventh stop in between St. Louis and Souix Falls, South Dakota. There are 27 stops in the tour, according to their website.

The group consists of Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray.

Currently, the group is still in the middle of their “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour,” which runs until June 20.

The comedians are know for doing wild, hilarious and often extremely awkward dares and sometimes painful stunts in public on “Impractical Jokers.” The tour will consist of new jokes and videos.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.